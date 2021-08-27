Getting Answers
Sandbags available for Natchitoches residents ahead of Ida

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Sandbags are now available for residents in Natchitoches ahead of the possible impacts of Ida, which became a hurricane Friday afternoon (Aug. 27).

The storm is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast as a major hurricane. The Natchitoches Office of Emergency Preparedness says sandbags will be available Friday until 4:30 p.m. at the Natchitoches Public Works Department, located at 110 Mill St.

[LATEST UPDATE ON IDA]

