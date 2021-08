SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Many Police Department announced on Facebook that all Sabine Parish schools will be closed on Monday, Aug. 30.

Students will instead learn virtually.

The post did not give the reason for the decision; however, it did encourage readers to check back for updates.

