Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police: Child, 6, killed by stray bullet while mother was refueling at gas station

By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting where a child was killed after suffering a gunshot wound to the head from a stray bullet.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown tells WLBT officers discovered the victim, 6-year-old Jeison Romero Lopez, with a gunshot wound to his head at a Marathon gas station.

Lopez was hit while his mother was refueling her vehicle. The child was taken to a hospital in Jackson where he died from his injuries.

The boy was about a half-block away from the first crime scene, where officers found 42-year-old Tracy Wilder dead. Brown said Wilder was changing the oil in a woman’s car when he was shot.

Another victim, 19-year-old Octavion Carter, suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist, and investigators believe he was the target of the shootings.

Police have located a vehicle connected to the shootings, but investigators have yet to announce an arrest in the case.

Lopez’s aunt said Jeison was looking forward to his seventh birthday in September.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer shoots driver who reportedly hit an officer with a car; suspect’s name released
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Kirk D. Sims, 69, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting his...
Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge
Dispatchers got the call just before 11 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue....
House damaged by gunfire; man injured

Latest News

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris becomes emotion during a COVID-19 update, telling...
Alabama’s top health official gets emotional at COVID briefing with state over ICU capacity
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty
"I think we are all very happy with the outcome," said parent Vanessa Nagel.
Parent 'exhilarated' with day care verdict
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks