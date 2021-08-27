Pleasant weekend as Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana

(KSLA) - This weekend will be nice with a couple showers, cooler temperatures, and plenty of sunshine. Ida is now a hurricane and is heading to the coast.

This evening should remain dry with no rain. If anything, there will be a very small shower that pops up, but you still won’t need an umbrella for that. If you have any Friday evening plans, I would not plan on any showers ruining anything. Temperatures will be warm in the lower 90s, cooling to the upper 80s after sunset.

Overnight, there should be a few passing clouds, but no rain. If you’re staying out late tonight, it should be rather pleasant. Temperatures will not be pleasant, however. It will be warm and muggy with lows Saturday morning cooling to the mid 70s.

Over the upcoming weekend, it will be pretty nice. For one, it should not be as hot. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower to mid 90s. Saturday may however have some rain. I increased the rain chance to 30% for the day. It will be scattered in the afternoon. Sunday will remain at a 20% chance for a couple showers. If you’re planning anything outdoors, you should be good to go.

Monday will be our best shot to see any tropical impacts. I’ve got the rain chances at 40%. There may be a couple storms involved at times. The best chance of any rain or wind impacts will be farther east. So places like Natchitoches, or Minden should see higher wind gusts and rain. The farther to the west you go, the less of an impact it will be. Overall, there is not major threat to the ArkLaTex.

Tuesday will go back to a little more normal. The storm will have passed by this time, so the rain chances will be going down and the temperatures will come back up. I do expect a couple small showers in some areas, along with plenty of clouds sticking around. Some sunshine is possible in a few places. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 90s.

Wednesday will also be as per usual for early September. (Hard to believe this is where we are in the year, you know!) I expect plenty of sunshine with little to no rain on Wednesday. With lower rain chances, there should be higher temperatures. I think it will warm up to the mid 90s in the afternoon.

By the end of the week, the rain chances will stay nice and low. So, more sunshine and less cloud cover is expected. Temperatures will also get back up to the mid 90s for Thursday and Friday. Some pretty decent weather to round out the end of the week.

Now to the tropics! Hurricane Ida is churning in the Caribbean. This is slowly moving to the northwest and will enter the Gulf of Mexico by tonight. Since this storm is strengthening so quickly, the forecast now calls for Ida to become a major hurricane before making landfall. As of now, it should get up to a CAT 3, but a CAT 4 is not out of the question. Landfall should be made in Southeast Louisiana near New Orleans.

This will push the ArkLaTex on the “drier” side of the storm. As discussed, we will not see any major impacts. Places along the storm and to the east will have higher impacts. There, they should see a lot of rain that should lead to flooding, strong winds, and even a tornado threat. Places in Mississippi and Alabama should have the tornado threat. Ida is a very strong storm that will cause a lot of havoc.

There are still two areas in the Atlantic Ocean that we are watching for development. These will remain in the open water. One area has an 80% chance of development, while the other is going down and has a 40-60% chance to become a named storm. Julian then Kate will be next on the list of storms. Once something forms, we will be your First Alert with all the details.

Have a Fantastic Friday, and an even better weekend!

