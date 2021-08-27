Getting Answers
The number of people with high blood pressure doubles

By CNN
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Nearly half of American adults have high blood pressure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A new study shows the United States is part of a disturbing, larger global trend.

High blood pressure is known as the silent killer. People with it often have no symptoms.

“So, you could be running under the radar for long periods of time without knowing it and it’s slowly doing damages on your body.” Said Dr. Laxmi Mehta, a cardiologist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

A giant global study published in The Lancet found the number of people over 30 with high blood pressure has doubled over the past 30 years.

More than half of them aren’t being treated for it, which can have dangerous consequences.

“Treating your blood pressure can help prevent the risks of heart attacks and strokes and heart failure and kidney disease, so you have to look at it like you’re trying to prevent diseases so that’s why you need to treat it,” said Metha.

There are many ways to lower blood pressure. You can:

  • Take medication
  • Eat a healthier diet
  • Reduce alcohol consumption
  • Stop smoking
  • Exercise more
  • Get enough sleep
  • Lower stress

“One of the most important things any patient should do is to get their blood pressure checked and to keep a log of their blood pressure,” Mehta said.

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology define high hypertension as having systolic blood pressure greater than 130, and diastolic blood pressure above 80.

Numbers like those should be addressed by a doctor.

