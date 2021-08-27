Getting Answers
NSU closing Monday in anticipation of Ida

Northwestern State University
Northwestern State University
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The information below was provided by Northwestern State University (NSU):

All Northwestern State University campuses will be closed and classes cancelled Monday, Aug. 30, due to the possibility of flooding and other threats from a projected major hurricane aimed at the South Louisiana coast.

The National Weather Service reported Friday that Tropical Storm Ida is likely to become a Category 3 hurricane before coming ashore Sunday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency across Louisiana Thursday because of the potential impact of the storm.

Northwestern interim president Dr. Marcus Jones said, “Our first concern is for the safety of students, faculty and staff.  We encourage students and others not to travel Monday when the university is closed and to exercise extreme caution throughout the weather emergency.”

RELATED>>> Sandbags available for Natchitoches residents ahead of Ida

Severe weather conditions could result in flooded roadways, downed trees and powerlines and other hazards as Ida moves through the state.

Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open at Northwestern Monday, and other essential offices and personnel will be accessible. The 24-hour computer lab in Russell Hall will remain open. Campus events scheduled for Aug. 30 will be postponed.

Dining information for Monday, Aug. 30 is as follows:

  • Iberville – Open for brunch 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Open for dinner 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
  • Vic’s - Closed
  • Steak and Shake – Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Café Demon – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Chick-fil-A - 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jones said plans are for the university to reopen Tuesday for classes and other normal operations.

Updates will be provided on Northwestern’s social media platforms, official website, www.nsula.edu, university emails and Purple Alert.

