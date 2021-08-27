LSU Health to provide free COVID-19 testing for K-12 schools

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - LSU Health is working with K-12 public and private schools across the state to conduct free weekly coronavirus testing.

In order to participate, school districts have to agree to the program and parents have to give permission for students to take the tests.

The COVID tests will not be the typical deep swab, instead it will be a quick swab of the nose.

As of now, Caddo Schools have agreed to allow testing. Bossier Schools have yet to give their permission.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from LSU Health’s Dr. John Vanchiere and Engagement Coordinator & EVT COVID-19 Strike Team member Jennifer Deason on the process of testing.

