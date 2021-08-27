Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Police believe 11-year-old girl missing from EBR Parish is in imminent danger

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Angie Cerrato, 11, who has been missing since early Friday, Aug. 27.

Police say Cerrato was last seen at 3:45 a.m. Friday on home surveillance cameras leaving her residence in the 4000 block of North Fuller Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Angie Cerrato
Angie Cerrato(Louisiana State Police)

She is described as being a 4-foot-11 inch tall Hispanic female, weighing 90 pounds. Authorities say she has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans when she left home.

Police say they believe she is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Angie Cerrato subject should immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or call 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer shoots driver who reportedly hit an officer with a car; suspect’s name released
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Kirk D. Sims, 69, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting his...
Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge
Ida continues to get better organized and is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend.
Ida now a hurricane, expected to make landfall as major storm

Latest News

Hurricane Ida as of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27
LIVE: Parish, state officials holding press conferences ahead of Ida
Elvira Helaire-Davis, 106
106-year-old woman to receive honorary diploma
(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards addresses state’s preparedness for Hurricane Ida
Elvira Helaire-Davis, 106
106-year-old Elvira Helaire-Davis to receive honorary high school diploma