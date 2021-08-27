Louisiana State Police urges preparedness for NWLA ahead of Hurricane Ida.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police Troop G is urging NWLA residents to have a game plan and be prepared ahead of Hurricane Ida.

“We have a hurricane coming to Louisiana that has the potential to cause of a lot devastation,” Trooper Jonathan Odum said. “It’s going to impact a lot of lives and displace a lot of people. As always with a hurricane, you’re going to have people who will evacuate and they will travel north. You will see a lot of travel routes affected and potential gridlock from people getting out of harm’s way. Gas stations will be affected and there could potentially be a shortage of gas.”

Odum says troopers in Alexandria are already seeing gas shortages in some areas.

“If you are going to be on the road, make sure your vehicle is fueled up ahead of time,” Odum said. “Have food and water. We are in the summer months and it is hot outside. Check your tires. Make sure to have a game plan ahead of time.”

For more information, you can go to GetAGamePlan.org or contact your nearest LSP Troop at *577.

