LIVE: Parish, state officials holding press conferences ahead of Ida

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parish and state officials will be holding press conferences throughout the day Friday as Louisiana prepares for a major hurricane strike.

Ida is forecast to be a 120 mph storm into Terrebonne Parish Sunday night.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will speak at 11:15 a.m.

St. Bernard Parish officials will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m.

Jefferson Parish officials will follow at 2 p.m.

John Bel Edwards is expected to address the state at 3:30 p.m.

