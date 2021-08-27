Ida tracking toward Louisiana, expected to move inland on Sunday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tropical Storm Ida formed in the Caribbean on Thursday and is likely to intensify into a hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend toward coastal areas of Louisiana.
The latest track from the National Hurricane Center as of 4pm shows steady strengthening as it moves from the Caribbean into the Gulf. By Saturday afternoon it is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane.
A favorable environment for intensification is likely and Ida is forecast to strengthen up until landfall on Sunday. The latest forecast has it a high end Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph prior to hitting the coast. The track remains somewhat uncertain this far out, with the storm potentially tracking as far west as the TX/LA border or as far east as the MS/LA border, but a strike along the Louisiana coast is looking probable at this time. As the storm moves inland, it’s path appears to stay east of the ArkLaTex, although the margin of error does include portions of north Louisiana and southern Arkansas.
The final track will be the main factor regarding impacts in the ArkLaTex. Typically the worst of the rain, wind and severe weather potential occurs along and to the east where the center tracks.
Most of the main computer guidance is tightly clustered east of the ArkLaTex raising confidence that the worst part of the storm will pass us by.
Based on that projection wind gusts are likely to only be near or a little below tropical storm force, primarily from Natchitoches to Ruston.
Rain is also expected to be low impact with only as much as 2-3″ across the eastern part of the ArkLaTex with lower totals elsewhere.
The forecast track should become more certain over the next few days so keep checking back with the KSLA First Alert Weather Team. Here’s how you can stay First Alert to any changes in the expected impacts:
- Download the free KSLA First Alert Weather app to your smartphone
- Check the weather page at KSLA.com
- Follow KSLA First Alert Weather on Facebook and Twitter
- Watch KSLA News 12 on television or on Roku and Amazon Fire TV
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.