‘I want to see change and I want that change to happen:’ Northwestern State celebrates first female Armor officer

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Meya Morse still can’t believe she’s going to soon be responsible for dozens of enlisted soldiers — an honor she isn’t taking for granted.

“God really had me in this moment, everything that I have been through has finally paid off,” Morse said. “I made my family proud of me, I made everybody proud of me.”

Morse, a recent graduate of Northwestern State University, learned she will soon train for months to become an Armor officer, a combat arms specialty in which women are the minority.

Morse is the first female Armor officer in NSU history. Armor officers are “responsible for tank and cavalry/forward reconnaissance operations on the battlefield.”

According to the Army, “women make up less than 2% of the Infantry and Armor force.” In fact, it was not until 2015 when the Department of Defense opened up combat roles for women.

Of the 1.4 million active-duty service members, women make up just 14%.

“It made me realize that I can do anything if I put my mind to it,” she said. “The whole ROTC family showed me they were more like a family than an organization at the school.”

Though Morse is experiencing a bit of justified nervousness before her life as an Army officer begins, she’s ready to take this challenge head-on and hopes to serve as an inspiration to other young women.

I’m the type of person that wants to change, I want to see change and I want that change to happen. If this girl can do it, so can I.

