‘I want to see change and I want that change to happen:’ Northwestern State celebrates first female Armor officer

2nd. Lt. Meya Morse, is the first female Armor officer from Northwestern State University.
2nd. Lt. Meya Morse, is the first female Armor officer from Northwestern State University.(Meya Morse)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Meya Morse still can’t believe she’s going to soon be responsible for dozens of enlisted soldiers — an honor she isn’t taking for granted.

“God really had me in this moment, everything that I have been through has finally paid off,” Morse said. “I made my family proud of me, I made everybody proud of me.”

Morse, a recent graduate of Northwestern State University, learned she will soon train for months to become an Armor officer, a combat arms specialty in which women are the minority.

Morse is the first female Armor officer in NSU history. Armor officers are “responsible for tank and cavalry/forward reconnaissance operations on the battlefield.”

According to the Army, “women make up less than 2% of the Infantry and Armor force.” In fact, it was not until 2015 when the Department of Defense opened up combat roles for women.

Of the 1.4 million active-duty service members, women make up just 14%.

“It made me realize that I can do anything if I put my mind to it,” she said. “The whole ROTC family showed me they were more like a family than an organization at the school.”

Though Morse is experiencing a bit of justified nervousness before her life as an Army officer begins, she’s ready to take this challenge head-on and hopes to serve as an inspiration to other young women.

I’m the type of person that wants to change, I want to see change and I want that change to happen. If this girl can do it, so can I.

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Meya Morse

