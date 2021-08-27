Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

How to safely use a generator during hurricane season

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Ida, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is encouraging all families to keep safety in mind when utilizing portable generators.

“You often hear the phrase ‘Get A Game Plan’ when we’re talking about preparing for tropical weather systems threatening our state, but that game plan has got to include best practices for safe generator use,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning. That’s why it’s also imperative to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator.

The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:

  • Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds
  • Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents
  • Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
  • Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
  • Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
  • Do not use in rain or wet conditions
  • Have a fire extinguisher nearby
  • Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer shoots driver who reportedly hit an officer with a car; suspect’s name released
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Kirk D. Sims, 69, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting his...
Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge
Dispatchers got the call just before 11 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue....
House damaged by gunfire; man injured

Latest News

Infrared satellite image Friday morning August 27, 2021 as the storm approaches Cuba heading...
LIVE: Parish, state officials holding press conferences ahead of Ida
Ida is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall Sunday afternoon.
Ida continues to strengthen
The Saints game against the Cardinals on Saturday will now take place at 12 p.m.
Saints-Cardinals game moved to noon Saturday ahead of Ida impacts
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Pentagon briefing on Aug. 27