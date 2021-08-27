Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to discuss state’s preparedness for Hurricane Ida in news conference Friday

(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Aug. 27, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state during a news conference.

Gov. Edwards is expected to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Ida, which could become a major hurricane before making landfall, and the state’s fight at COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will live streaming inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer shoots driver who reportedly hit an officer with a car; suspect’s name released
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Kirk D. Sims, 69, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting his...
Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge
Dispatchers got the call just before 11 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue....
House damaged by gunfire; man injured

Latest News

Prize Fest is making some adjustments for its 10th anniversary festival due to the latest surge...
Big events like Prize Fest making adjustments due to latest COVID surge
Centenary College
Centenary College officials investigating string of reported sexual assaults, rapes on campus
Northwestern State University
NSU closing Monday in anticipation of Ida
Sandbags available for Natchitoches residents ahead of Ida