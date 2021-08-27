Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards addresses state’s preparedness for Hurricane Ida

(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Don’t see the video player? Click/Tap here to WATCH LIVE.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Aug. 27, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the state during a news conference.

Gov. Edwards is expected to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Hurricane Ida, which could become a major hurricane before making landfall, and the state’s fight against COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will live streaming inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond announced Aug. 26, 2021 that is stepping down from his role.
Mayor Perkins announces Shreveport police chief to resign from position
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer shoots driver who reportedly hit an officer with a car; suspect’s name released
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Kirk D. Sims, 69, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting his...
Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge
Ida continues to get better organized and is forecast to become a major hurricane this weekend.
Ida now a hurricane, expected to make landfall as major storm

Latest News

Hurricane Ida as of 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27
LIVE: Parish, state officials holding press conferences ahead of Ida
Angie Cerrato
Police believe 11-year-old girl missing from EBR Parish is in imminent danger
Elvira Helaire-Davis, 106
106-year-old woman to receive honorary diploma
Elvira Helaire-Davis, 106
106-year-old Elvira Helaire-Davis to receive honorary high school diploma