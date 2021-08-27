Getting Answers
Centenary College officials investigating string of reported sexual assaults, rapes on campus

Centenary College
Centenary College(KSLA)
By Kori Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Staff at a Shreveport college are investigating a string of alleged sexual assaults and rapes on campus.

Multiple reports have been filed at Centenary College; officials released some information to students and staff the week of Aug. 23. Officials with the Department of Public Safety at Centenary sent out two emails to students and staff warning them that they received reports that multiple students have been sexually assaulted.

Two warnings were sent, one on Aug. 26 and one on Aug. 27. The first detailed that officials got a report about a student being raped by an acquaintance, who is also a student at the college. This reportedly happened on Aug. 22.

On Friday, a second warning was sent out via email, notifying the campus that school officials received two additional reports of sexual assault, one of them a rape and the second a report of fondling. Each time, these acts were reportedly committed by an acquaintance of the student who attends the college.

The above incidents happened on Aug. 25.

KSLA’s Kori Johnson talked to some students, who say the news of what’s allegedly happening on campus is disturbing. One student says she’s now taking extra safety precautions.

“It’s not a good look and I feel for them because nobody should have to go through that. The unacceptable behavior from one individual that leads to somebody getting hurt. It does scare me, and I know that people are keeping a lot of extra precautions. I keep my door locked and my bedroom door locked. I have two locks,” said Kendall Sanders, a student.

According to college officials, all of these instances occurred in residence halls on campus. KSLA is working with campus staff to gather more information as there are still many unanswered questions in the investigation.

Coming up on News 12 at 6, we’ll have more detail on the college’s response following these reported incidents.

