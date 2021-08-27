Getting Answers
Big events like Prize Fest making adjustments due to latest COVID surge

Prize Fest is making some adjustments for its 10th anniversary festival due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A number of big events in the ArkLaTex are making adjustments due to the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, including Prize Fest.

Recently, many businesses, schools, and events have announced they’re requiring proof of vaccination for attendance now that the FDA has given its full authorization for Pfizer’s vaccine.

KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with organizers of the festival and a member of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council about why they’re making these changes. Hear from them tonight on News 12.

