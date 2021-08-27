Getting Answers
All eyes on Ida as the storms intensifies

By Andrew Brightman
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We continue to keep a very close eye on Ida as the storm is picking up strength in the Northwest Caribbean Sea. The latest track out from the National Hurricane Center forecasts the storm to move over the western tip of Cuba later today before heading into the Gulf. Once in the Gulf Ida is expected to rapidly intensify before making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana Gulf Coast as either a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. The greatest impacts from this storm are expected across the central and eastern portion of the state meaning we are only expected minor impacts for the most part across the region.

We are now expecting Ida to become a major hurricane before making landfall this weekend.
We are now expecting Ida to become a major hurricane before making landfall this weekend.(KSLA News 12)

So as you are getting ready to head out the door on your Friday we are tracking slightly cooler weather as we close out the week. High temperatures this afternoon are still expected to be in the 90s, but lower humidity should take the prospect of Heat Advisories off the table for the region. Like the past few days while we expect dry conditions in the morning, localized showers and storms will be possible for the region during the afternoon hours.

Moving into the weekend the major focus will be Ida, but the Upper Level Low moving west out ahead of the storm will help to bring more showers and storms to the region Saturday. The rain will be the most widespread during the afternoon hours, and this will help drive our high temperatures back down into the lower 90s. But on Sunday we should see drier conditions and that will mean our temperatures will rebound back into the mid-90s for the second half of the weekend .

Now as we move into next week the focus on Monday and Tuesday will be the aftermath of the expected landfall of Ida. The exact track of the storm will determine how much if any rain we get here in the ArkLaTex. But based on the current expected track the eastern half of the viewing area should expect at least some rain during the day on Monday with perhaps our most eastern parishes in the viewing area seeing some gusty winds as well. One benefit of the storm will be cooler temperatures on Monday because once the storm is gone you should those temperatures to shoot right back up into the mid-90s.

In the meantime, follow your First Alert Weather Team as we keep a close eye on Ida. Have a great weekend!

