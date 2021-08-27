106-year-old woman to receive honorary diploma

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s a celebration that has been over 90 years in the making; 106-year-old Elvira Helaire-Davis is being presented with an honorary high school diploma.

Members of the Natchitoches Parish School Board and a BESE board representative will present Healaire-Davis with her diploma on Friday, Aug. 27 at the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

The diploma will reflect St. Paul School, the school she would have attended.

Helaire-Davis has 14 children, 30 great grandchildren, 46 great-great grandchildren and 36 great-great-great grandchildren.

