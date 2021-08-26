Getting Answers
Virtual learning now an option for students, families with underlying medical conditions in Natchitoches Parish

Some kids in Natchitoches Parish are now eligible to enroll in virtual learning.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish School Board announced Thursday, Aug. 26 that it will now offer virtual learning to those students and families with serious underlying medical conditions.

Registration will be open for students in grades K-12th. The school board says students will either qualify for NVA selective enrollment or COVID-19 virtual enrollment. While board members say they still believe face-to-face learning is safe with mitigation measures in place, they want to offer an option for those families and students with underlying health conditions.

Registration is open for students in grades K-12th.
More information about enrollment is available here.

