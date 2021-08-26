Shreveport police officer involved in shooting; 1 injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people, one of them a Shreveport police officer, are recovering following a shooting on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 26.

Officers have roped off the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Missouri Avenue.

Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where the other person was shot.

Both the officer and the other person involved have non-life-threatening injuries. According to a detective on the scene, the officer was up and walking around.

Since a police officer was involved, Louisiana State Police will conduct an investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

