Sabine school leaders, community members, set to discuss state mask mandate during special meeting

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - As dozens of positive coronavirus cases are confirmed within Sabine Parish schools — district leaders are set to hear out frustrated community members over Governor John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate during a special school board meeting on Thursday (Aug. 26) evening.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in Many High School’s gym. Community members wanting to speak are asked to fill out a card upon entry.

Set to expire on Sept. 1, Edwards told KSLA during an interview at LSU Health Shreveport earlier this week he “anticipates” the mask mandate being extended due to the current COVID climate in Louisiana.

“We just simply haven’t made enough progress,” he said. “We’ve got a ways to go.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 36 positive COVID cases were reported among students between August 12 through the 22 in Sabine Parish. The district has been in session for 16 days.

Dr. Sara Ebarb, superintendent of Sabine Parish Schools, said over 400 students and staff members are currently quarantined and out of school — around 10 percent of the district.

“Health and safety of our students has to be number one,” Ebarb said. “This particular variant that’s going around now... we’re seeing more kids with positives.”

Sabine parents and community members irate over the governor’s mask mandate originally tried to meet with school leaders the day before school started, August 9. However, due to capacity limits and the sheer number of people present, the meeting was postponed.

“All of these parents here are just concerned about their kids, they want what’s best and they don’t want to co-parent with the government,” said Kresha Matkin, a nurse and leader of Unmask Our Kids Sabine Parish. “They’re trying to make it about just masks or shields... it’s about government overreach.”

According to LDH, Sabine Parish also has one of the lowest vaccination rates in Region 7, which covers northwest Louisiana. Only 26 percent of people are fully vaccinated; one portion of Sabine has just an 11 percent vaccination rate.

Ebarb told KSLA she is concerned about the prospect of closing down schools, but it is a move that is on the table if the situation deteriorates in Sabine Parish.

“I want parents to know that’s not something I want to do, I certainly don’t think it’s in the best interest of academics,” Ebarb explained over Zoom. “We’re watching the numbers every day in our schools and if we get into a situation where we feel like we have to do that, then we’ll do it — be virtual for a couple of weeks.”

Matkin argues faith should be the deciding factor on choices she makes for her family, not lawmakers.

“The ultimate goal is for parents to have the right to decide, the right to maintain choices for their children,” Matkin said. “We have God-given rights as parents, they aren’t government-given.”

