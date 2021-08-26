Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports
Anyone with information about any incident below is asked to call Shreveport police at (318)...
Three shootings happen in span of hours; three injured - including young boy
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
3-year-old dies after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun left within his reach
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer involved in shooting; 1 injured

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 11,743 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Reportedly, the officer fired his weapon, striking the other person involved. No word on where...
Shreveport police officer involved in shooting; suspect named
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
U.S. soldiers stand inside Hamid Karzai International Airport as hundreds of people gather Aug....
ArkLaTex lawmakers, other public officials react to deadly suicide bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops