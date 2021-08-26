PILOT POWERBALL: LSUS launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign; students, staff and faculty could win cash prize

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Vaccinated LSUS staff, faculty and students have a chance to win in the school’s Pilot Powerball lottery.

Winners will be announced live on both the LSU Shreveport Instagram and Facebook pages at 2 p.m. on four drawing days: Aug. 30, Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 14. The first 14 prizes will range from $200 to $200.

The lottery’s prizes total $20,000. The majority of funds will be given to face-to-face students, according to the university.

Winners must be LSUS faculty, staff or students. To participate, vaccination status must be provided here and will be verified before prizes are awarded. The prizes are sponsored by the LSUS Foundation.

