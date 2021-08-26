NSU professors bonded for life after one donates kidney to another

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two years ago, NSU professor Michael Yankowski was told his kidneys were failing and that he would need a transplant.

“Once it kind of sunk it that it was real, I started to worry what should I do,” Yankowski said. “I put the word out to my family and none of them were viable so I just sat it and said let’s see what God does for us.”

He went to his department chair and friend Matt DeFord and told him the situation. The two have been friends since DeFord joined the faculty at NSU in 2005.

“He asked me what my blood type was,” Yankowski said. “I told him and I just didn’t think any more of that. I thought he would ask someone at his church, but when he came back the next day and said he would do it, I was just blown away.”

“I prayed and I said Lord if you don’t want me to do this don’t make me a match, simple as that,” DeFord said. “When I found out I was a match, I thought I was meant to do this. There really was no second thought. I just went for it.”

The surgeries took place at the John C. McDonald Transplant Center at Willis Knighton North in Shreveport July 16. The day of the procedure, Yankowski had 13% kidney function. Now, a month after the successful surgery, he has 53% function.

“He is my hero,” Yankowski said. “My family loves him. How can I say thank you for my life? You gave me such a present and I am so grateful.”

“I am just so grateful I had the opportunity to do this Michael,” DeFord said. “He’s got a little part of me in him forever.”

With the procedure a month behind them, DeFord and Yankowski were recovering at home in different ways. DeFord is on medical leave until next Monday. Yankowski will be on medical leave the entire semester and is checking up with his doctors twice a week.

