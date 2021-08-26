Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

NSU professors bonded for life after one donates kidney to another

Two Northwestern State University art professors are bonded for life after Matt DeFord (left)...
Two Northwestern State University art professors are bonded for life after Matt DeFord (left) donated a kidney to his long-time friend and mentor Michael Yankowski (right), an act that both agreed was sanctioned by divine intervention.(NSU)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two years ago, NSU professor Michael Yankowski was told his kidneys were failing and that he would need a transplant.

“Once it kind of sunk it that it was real, I started to worry what should I do,” Yankowski said. “I put the word out to my family and none of them were viable so I just sat it and said let’s see what God does for us.”

He went to his department chair and friend Matt DeFord and told him the situation. The two have been friends since DeFord joined the faculty at NSU in 2005.

“He asked me what my blood type was,” Yankowski said. “I told him and I just didn’t think any more of that. I thought he would ask someone at his church, but when he came back the next day and said he would do it, I was just blown away.”

“I prayed and I said Lord if you don’t want me to do this don’t make me a match, simple as that,” DeFord said. “When I found out I was a match, I thought I was meant to do this. There really was no second thought. I just went for it.”

The surgeries took place at the John C. McDonald Transplant Center at Willis Knighton North in Shreveport July 16. The day of the procedure, Yankowski had 13% kidney function. Now, a month after the successful surgery, he has 53% function.

“He is my hero,” Yankowski said. “My family loves him. How can I say thank you for my life? You gave me such a present and I am so grateful.”

“I am just so grateful I had the opportunity to do this Michael,” DeFord said. “He’s got a little part of me in him forever.”

With the procedure a month behind them, DeFord and Yankowski were recovering at home in different ways. DeFord is on medical leave until next Monday. Yankowski will be on medical leave the entire semester and is checking up with his doctors twice a week.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
Man, woman killed in drive-by shooting on W 70th identified by coroner’s office
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Transgender woman found dead in car; family believes hate crime may have occurred
2 Caddo students arrested over social media posts
Anyone with information about any incident below is asked to call Shreveport police at (318)...
Three shootings happen in span of hours; three injured - including young boy

Latest News

Small, minority-owned pizza joint in Shreveport thriving during COVID-19 pandemic
Kyle Scott of Bossier City
Bossier City student participating in Call Me MiSTER program at NSU selected for scholarship
Big Boy #4014 in North Platte
Colossal ‘Big Boy’ locomotive makes stop in northwest Louisiana
Albert Lopez was last seen at 3 a.m. on Aug. 21 at his home on McCormick Street in Bossier City.
Missing Bossier City man found safe, police say