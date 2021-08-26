Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Officers in Greenwood stopped to assist a driver, but instead took the man in custody after finding out he was wanted.
Kirk Sims, 69, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and DUI (first offense).
Shreveport police say he allegedly shot his wife in the face during a dispute on Lakeshore Drive.
Bond has not been set for the attempted murder or the aggravated assault charges.
