Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Officers in Greenwood stopped to assist a driver, but instead took the man in custody after finding out he was wanted.

Kirk Sims, 69, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and DUI (first offense).

Shreveport police say he allegedly shot his wife in the face during a dispute on Lakeshore Drive.

Bond has not been set for the attempted murder or the aggravated assault charges.

