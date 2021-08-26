Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man accused of shooting wife in custody; faces attempted murder charge

Kirk D. Sims, 69, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting his...
Kirk D. Sims, 69, faces a charge of attempted second degree murder after allegedly shooting his wife in the face.(CPSO | KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Kaitlyn Gibson
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Officers in Greenwood stopped to assist a driver, but instead took the man in custody after finding out he was wanted.

Kirk Sims, 69, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and DUI (first offense).

Shreveport police say he allegedly shot his wife in the face during a dispute on Lakeshore Drive.

Bond has not been set for the attempted murder or the aggravated assault charges.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports
Anyone with information about any incident below is asked to call Shreveport police at (318)...
Three shootings happen in span of hours; three injured - including young boy
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
3-year-old dies after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun left within his reach
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
Man, woman killed in drive-by shooting on W 70th identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

kirk
Man arrested on attempted murder charge
house shot up
Man injured after house shot up
map
Shreveport officer involved in shooting; 1 injured
Set to expire on Sept. 1, Edwards told KSLA during an interview at LSU Health Shreveport...
Sabine school leaders, community members, set to discuss state mask mandate during special meeting