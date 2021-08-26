Getting Answers
House damaged by gunfire; man injured

Dispatchers got the call just before 11 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue. That’s in the Caddo Heights/Hollywood area of Shreveport. Not too far from Interstate 49.
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after the house he was in was shot up on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Dispatchers got the call just before 11 p.m. to a home in the 1500 block of Hollywood Avenue. That’s in the Caddo Heights/Hollywood area of Shreveport. Not too far from Interstate 49.

Not much is known regarding the incident. A man inside the house received a minor injury to his back, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

No word on suspect information, or any possible arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

