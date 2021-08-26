Getting Answers
The Good Stuff: Surviving the Storm

In her own words, here’s how a nurse and others in scrubs are surviving the fourth COVID-19 surge
IN HER OWN WORDS: Longtime nurse Sherri Hagerhjeim shares with The Good Stuff's Doug Warner how she and others in scrubs are surviving the COVID-19 storm.(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By Doug Warner
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There are times on The Good Stuff when it just doesn’t feel good and the best-laid plans are just that, plans.

I wanted to share the story of a nurse — and other Willis-Knighton North critical-care nurses — who went above and beyond for a young COVID-19 patient.

However, just hours before I was to meet with that patient’s wife, he passed away.

But it doesn’t take away what longtime nurse Sherri Hagerhjelm did earlier this month.

We pray that her actions still made a lasting difference in the life of the heartbroken widow.

I still met with Sherri.

So, in her own words, here’s how she and others in scrubs are surviving the fourth COVID-19 surge:

