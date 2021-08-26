Gold Star mothers react to attacks in Afghanistan

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) — Gold Star mothers know the pain of losing a loved one while in the service of their country.

And those heartbreaking emotions come flooding back when there is an attack like the ones Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, that claimed the lives of at least a dozen U.S. troops — 11 Marines and a Navy medic — as well as at least 60 Afghans.

Tune in this evening to hear reaction from the mothers of two southwest Arkansas men who were killed in the Mideast.

Capt. Arthur LeJohn “Bo” Felder and three other Arkansas soldiers died April 24, 2004, in an 80mm mortar attack that hit their camp in Taji, Iraq. He was survived by his children - a daughter and a son, his mother and a brother.

And Staff Sgt. Carlo M. Robinson, 33, died of wounds suffered when a roadside bomb exploded near his vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan. 17, 2009.

