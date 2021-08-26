Getting Answers
Gold Star mothers react to attacks in Afghanistan

2 southwest Arkansas women share how the heartbreaking emotions come flooding back
At least 12 U.S. service members — 11 Marines and a Navy medic — were killed and 15 more were wounded in the attack Aug. 26, 2021, at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) — Gold Star mothers know the pain of losing a loved one while in the service of their country.

And those heartbreaking emotions come flooding back when there is an attack like the ones Thursday in Kabul, Afghanistan, that claimed the lives of at least a dozen U.S. troops — 11 Marines and a Navy medic — as well as at least 60 Afghans.

Capt. Arthur LeJohn “Bo” Felder and three other Arkansas soldiers died April 24, 2004, in an 80mm mortar attack that hit their camp in Taji, Iraq. He was survived by his children - a daughter and a son, his mother and a brother.

And Staff Sgt. Carlo M. Robinson, 33, died of wounds suffered when a roadside bomb exploded near his vehicle in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Jan. 17, 2009.

