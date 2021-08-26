Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Discussing school mask mandate, man strips at board meeting to illustrate point

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (CNN) - A man tried to make a point on mask mandates by stripping down to his boxers.

The incident happened at a Dripping Springs Independent School District board meeting on Monday.

James Akers, who said he has a child in the district’s high school, took the mic during the open session to express his thoughts.

He said at work they make him wear a jacket, and he hates it. That’s when he started taking off his clothes piece by piece.

When he got down to his boxers, two security guards were standing close to him.

The moderator told him to put his pants back on if he wanted to comment.

Instead, Akers collected his clothes and returned to the audience.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports
Anyone with information about any incident below is asked to call Shreveport police at (318)...
Three shootings happen in span of hours; three injured - including young boy
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
3-year-old dies after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun left within his reach
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
Man, woman killed in drive-by shooting on W 70th identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Pentagon: Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties
kirk
Man arrested on attempted murder charge
unmask
'Unmask our Kids' group to speak at Sabine Parish School Board meeting
house shot up
Man injured after house shot up
map
Shreveport officer involved in shooting; 1 injured