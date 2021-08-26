Cooler temperatures in the ArkLaTex while we watch the tropics

(KSLA) - Temperatures will take a slight dip through the weekend. It will still warm up to the 90s, but not anywhere close to the triple digits. In the tropics, Tropical Depression Nine has formed. We may also see more storms develop by this weekend.

This evening may have a couple brief showers, but most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry. There will be a few passing clouds that might bring the rain, but will otherwise be nice and sunny. Temperatures will be in the warm side and only cool to the lower 90s before sunset. Once the sun sets, then it will cool to the upper 80s.

Overnight, I expect more passing clouds, but not any rain. So, it will be a dry start to the day Friday. Temperatures will be muggy though. It will cool to the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will be ever so slightly cooler. It will warm up to the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. There will be a little more cloud cover with maybe a couple brief showers. Therefore, it will help the temperature not be as hot. I would not rely on any rain for your location though. It will still be nice weather to end the work week.

Over the upcoming weekend, it will be more of the same. However, it should not be as hot. I do not expect much, if any rain. As of now, I have a 20% chance for a quick shower. If you’re planning anything outdoors, you should be good to go. If any changes occur, we will be your First Alert to let you know. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s. Still hot, yes, but at least it’s not near the triple digits!

Monday and Tuesday will heavily depend on what happens in the tropics. I’ll get into details on that shortly. Long story short, there is a lot of uncertainty, but as of now I am keeping the rain chances at 40% Monday and 30% Tuesday. If we see more tropical activity, we will certainly see rain. If we do not, the rain chances will come down and temperatures will be higher. We will keep you updated.

Wednesday will also depend on what happens in the tropics. As of now, I have a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures should also be held to the upper 80s. Like I mentioned just earlier, if we see our confidence growing in the tropical activity for the ArkLaTex, then we will increase the rain chances. If we do not expect any tropical activity, then the rain chances will come down. So check back for updates.

By the end of the week, the rain chances will come back down a bit. Any impacts that we would see from the tropics will be gone by this time. So, more sunshine and less cloud cover is expected. Temperatures will also get back up to the mid 90s.

Now to the tropics! Tropical Depression Nine has formed and will eventually become Ida. This is slowly moving to the northwest and will enter the Gulf of Mexico. When it does, it will likely strengthen up to a hurricane. It is still a little unclear where this will make landfall, but the Louisiana coast will certainly have some impacts. If the storm moves more towards Southeast Louisiana, we will not see much of an impact in the ArkLaTex. However, if landfall is made in Southwest Louisiana, we should see at least some heavy rain. There’s still a lot to be ironed out in the next few days.

The second and third areas are in the Atlantic Ocean and will remain in the open water. Now both areas have a 70% chance of development. We could have three named storms in the tropics by this weekend. After Ida gets taken, Julian then Kate will be next on the list. Once something forms, we will be your First Alert with all the details.

Have a thriving Thursday, and an even better rest of the week.

