Caddo Correctional Center addresses COVID-19 concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several KSLA viewers have sent in complaints or concerns about how jails are handling the fourth surge of COVID-19. We went to the Caddo Correctional Center to see how the jail is handling the spread.

As of Thursday, Aug. 26 the facility is reporting 13 positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates.

Amber Deshoutel said her fiance is in the CCC, and he has told her the jail is not properly sanitizing or providing health care.

“They’re knowingly exposing them to the virus,” she said. “How are you housing these people with healthy people?”

Jail Commander Rick Farris said all of the accusations are untrue.

“The housing negatives with positives is simply not true, not allowing people to communicate is not true,” Farris said.

“If it was just one person saying it, then that’s one thing, but it’s not. They’re not all in the same cell; they’re not all related,” Deshoutel said.

The spokesperson for the sheriff’s office sent KSLA these COVID-19 guidelines:

Positive or exposed cases are quarantined from non-COVID inmates, similar to the protocols one would use at home if quarantining.

Inmates who have been housed with someone who tests positive are also tested and monitored.

All inmates are tested for COVID by the medical staff at the time of booking.

The facility is sanitized regularly, including showers, phones, and common areas.

All COVID cases at CCC are reported weekly to the state and Office of Public Health. We have reported regularly to the DOC since the start of the pandemic.

All inmates have been provided with an opportunity to receive the COVID vaccine.

“It’s simple. My phone rings all the time. They can call out here and ask us any question. I get phone calls from commissioners, councilmen, from lawyers, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives. It does not matter,” said Farris.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.