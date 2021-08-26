Getting Answers
ArkLaTex school districts struggling to find teachers

By Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As students return to class, schools across the country are struggling to find teachers.

Bossier Parish Schools and Caddo Parish Schools are just a few of the districts in need of hiring more teachers. The Caddo School District is currently using measures like incentives to help mitigate the problem.

“We are still aggressively recruiting teachers for the vacancies that we have. We must be here for the children; we give teachers money, but it’s the heart of our schools that are teachers. As long as we can help them the best we can, I think that’s the best thing we can do is support our teachers and principals every day,” said Lisa Woolfolk, chief human resource officer with Caddo Parish Schools.

