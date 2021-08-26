ArkLaTex lawmakers, other public officials react to deadly suicide bombings in Kabul, Afghanistan

(KSLA) — ArkLaTex lawmakers and other federal and state public officials shared their thoughts Thursday, Aug. 26 on the deadly suicide bombings at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“This is a terrible way to prove that Afghanistan can once more become the bed of terrorism. We pray for the families of the Marines killed, the several injured, and for the safety of all. If the military decides they need to establish an additional security perimeter around the airport, I support that decision.”

♦♦♦

“I pray and grieve for the families of the brave American soldiers who died in the vile terrorist attack in Kabul. President Biden must conduct a safe and orderly withdrawal so that no more American lives are lost to these terrorists.”

♦♦♦

“The bombings in Kabul are a harrowing reminder that our service members risk life and limb to protect our nation and interests. I’m praying for our personnel, allies and the innocent civilians involved in these tragic attacks. May God protect them.”

“UPDATE: The news of numerous deaths and injuries among U.S. service members is gut-wrenching and outrageous. We need resolute and decisive leadership from Pres. Biden and his administration in this moment, which is long overdue. It is past time to make clear to the Taliban and its terrorist counterparts that the United States will evacuate every American, ally and partner stranded in Afghanistan on our own terms, and that we will also deliver justice on behalf of our fallen and injured service members.”

♦♦♦

“I call on President Biden to hold accountable those who are responsible for — as well as those who enabled — today’s murderous attack in Kabul. President Biden alone made a strategic decision, and that decision led to the tragic events today. We must do everything we can to protect against the loss of even more innocent lives. “Right now, thousands of Americans and even more eligible Afghan partners are still trying to leave Afghanistan. They, along with our brave troops, cannot trust the new Taliban government with our security, especially against terrorist groups, some of which the Taliban have liberated and some of which they have enabled. Unfortunately, given the ongoing failure in U.S. civilian leadership, we are likely to see more terrorist attacks in the future — so it’s more urgent than ever that President Biden exhaust all resources and utilize all avenues to quickly and safely evacuate those who are still on the ground until the job is done, even if it goes beyond August 31. “There are no good words for what happened in Kabul today, but it is heartbreaking and tragic. Kay and I are praying for those killed and wounded today, especially for the families of the American service members who died heroes, trying to save innocent lives during the terribly difficult mission they’ve been assigned.

♦♦♦

“Cindy and I are praying for our US service members and the innocent victims of this morning’s terrorist attacks in Kabul. Our irresponsible withdrawal from Afghanistan has tragically left the door open for chaos for those remaining and has left Americans vulnerable. We must establish control, protect Americans and our allies, and be prepared to stay as long as needed.”

♦♦♦

“Heartbreaking. “These soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we owe them our deepest gratitude for doing so. May God continue to bless and protect our troops on the front lines.”

♦♦♦

“I am praying for our troops, American citizens, and our allies in Afghanistan right now.”

♦♦♦

“The tragedy that happened today at the Kabul airport was completely avoidable. The President had the power to prevent this attack but refused to listen to the people that knew how it could be avoided. He trusted the Taliban with our service members’ lives. Now precious lives have been lost. ”Last week, President Biden vowed that ‘any attack on our forces or disruption of our operations at the airport will be met with swift and forceful response.’ ”When asked during a press briefing today about the retaliatory strike promised by the President, CENTCOM Commander, General Kenneth McKenzie, Jr. said that ISIS was responsible for the attack. He also said that the Taliban was responsible for the Bagram Airfield outer perimeter security. In addition, he confirmed there were two vehicle born IED suicide attacks. ”General McKenzie further stated they will do everything they can to stop the ISIS attacks and ‘... that includes reaching out to the Taliban who are providing the outer security cordon around the airfield and make sure they know what we expect them to do.’ ”The Taliban allowed two vehicle-born IEDs into the airport today. If ISIS actually blew themselves up there, then the Taliban allowed them into a position where they could kill Americans. ”We need a Commander-in-Chief who will take ‘swift and forceful’ action. The deterrent effect may save the remaining Americans in Afghanistan. ”Yet, now that we know President Biden puts precious American lives in the hands of our sworn enemies, he is not that Commander-in-Chief. It is time for him to resign.”

♦♦♦

“My heart breaks for the American servicemen and Afghan nationals harmed or killed by the cowardly attacks outside of the Kabul airport. “As the situation continues to develop, join me in praying for the safety of every American and Afghan civilian. I call on President Biden to do whatever necessary to find and extract every single American citizen before fully withdrawing from the country. “Anyone with knowledge of American citizens in Afghanistan in need of assistance should contact my office as soon as possible. We will help however possible to ensure their safe passage home.”

♦♦♦

“The news of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport is tragic. The loss of 12 U.S. servicemembers is heartbreaking and reminds us all of the risk of the evacuation mission and all that is at stake as our courageous military personnel work to save lives in the coming days. Let’s all be praying for safety and for the decisions that our leaders must make:

“My prayers are with the victims of the attacks today in Kabul and everyone who is still in harm’s way. “We must stand firm in the face of terror and use whatever means necessary to protect our troops, American citizens and our allies.”

♦♦♦

“What we’re witnessing in Kabul right now is an absolute tragedy. Brave U.S. Marines and soldiers sacrificed everything to protect innocent lives and defend our nation’s principles of freedom and liberty for all. Their families are left grieving the heartbreaking loss of a loved one. Please join Cecilia and me in praying for these Marines and soldiers who fought through to the end, for their loved ones, and for all U.S. military members who continue to serve courageously and honorably for our country around the world.”

