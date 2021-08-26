Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

70 elderly people targeted in fraud scheme; suspects charged with racketeering

FILE - Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly...
FILE - Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly people.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time, the U.S. Department of Justice used federal racketeering charges to arrest suspects for defrauding the elderly.

Eight people were indicted on charges of swindling more than $2 million from 70 elderly people.

In the scam, senior citizens were convinced their grandchildren were in legal trouble and needed thousands of dollars for bail.

The San Diego Elder Justice Task Force, a collaboration between the U.S. attorney, the FBI and local law enforcement cracked the case.

From California, the investigators turned up the ring, which allegedly operated in 15 states.

The FBI says elder fraud is becoming a bigger problem as America’s population grows older, with losses believed to be in the billions of dollars.

The suspects in this case face up to 20 years in prison and substantial fines if convicted.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports
Anyone with information about any incident below is asked to call Shreveport police at (318)...
Three shootings happen in span of hours; three injured - including young boy
(Source: Gray TV photo illustration)
3-year-old dies after ‘accidental discharge’ of gun left within his reach
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
Man, woman killed in drive-by shooting on W 70th identified by coroner’s office

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Pentagon: Blast outside Kabul airport, no word on casualties
kirk
Man arrested on attempted murder charge
unmask
'Unmask our Kids' group to speak at Sabine Parish School Board meeting
house shot up
Man injured after house shot up
map
Shreveport officer involved in shooting; 1 injured