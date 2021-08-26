2 city council members express ‘vote of no confidence’ in police chief, call for his removal

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two members of the Shreveport City Council are expressing a “vote of no confidence” in Police Chief Ben Raymond.

Two city council members are requesting that Mayor Adrian Perkins take steps to appoint a new chief of police. Those members are Jerry Bowman and LeVette Fuller.

The resolution, released Thursday, Aug. 26, says “the Shreveport City Council has the upmost (sic) respect and support for our police department and its officers and believes that public safety is the number one responsibility of the City of Shreveport.”

PREVIOUS STORIES

The resolution goes on to say “the police department has been crippled with being understaffed and unable to fill vacant positions, there are currently over 100 vacant positions, putting an even greater strain on current officers.”

The councilmembers are asking for Mayor Perkins to seek Raymond’s resignation and search for a new chief who can “lead the police department and make Shreveport citizens to feel safe again.”

Chief Raymond has said before that he would step aside if the public did not think he was doing a good job. During a Sept. 24, 2019 council meeting, Raymond said, “I hold people accountable for their actions, and I want you to hold me accountable for my actions. If you don’t think I’ve done a good job in a year, I will leave. Thank you.”

Mayor Adrian Perkins will make an announcement regarding public safety at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The city council will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27 to address the resolution.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.