Tyler/Longview area reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Trauma Service Area covering the Tyler/Longview area has reached a new high in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Area G had 702 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which broke a previous high set on Jan. 6. That day had 684 in hospitals.

Area G has 13 ICU beds available, which is one more than were available on Monday.

Area G covers the counties of Franklin, Camp, Rains, Wood, Upshur, Harrison, Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Rusk, Panola, Freestone, Anderson, Cherokee, Shelby, Houston and Trinity.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.