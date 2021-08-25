Three shootings happen in span of hours; three injured - including young boy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Several people are injured following three separate shootings that took place within hours of each in Shreveport on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The first shooting took place at 8:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of Central Street at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.

According to SPD, officers heard the shots and went to check. They found a woman, who was shot inside her apartment after a gun was fired outside. She was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

No word on her condition at this time.

Over an hour later, officers got the call just before 10 p.m. to the Yorkshire Apartments in the 2000 block of North Hearne Avenue.

A young boy went to his mother’s car to get laundry and was shot in the leg. Police say he was taken to a hospital. No arrests have been made.

The final shooting took place at 11 a.m. in the 4400 block oof Lakeshore Drive. During a domestic incident, police say a woman was fighting with her husband and he struck her several times.

At some point, he fired a gun, hitting her in the cheek. No word on if he was arrested.

Anyone with information about any incident above is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

