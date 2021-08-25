Sports betting in Louisiana could start before football season
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Just before the upcoming football season, sports betting in Louisiana could become a reality.
On Aug. 19, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved emergency rules that would allow the state’s Big 20 casinos to file their applications for sports betting.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Casinos, racetracks will have priority in applying for sports betting licenses in La.
- Sports betting almost a reality in Louisiana
- Sports betting approved in 55 of 64 Louisiana parishes, so what’s next?
KSLA’s Kenley Hargett will have an interview tonight on News 12 with Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie S. Jones. Watch it tonight.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.