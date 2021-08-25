Getting Answers
Sports betting in Louisiana could start before football season

(WAFB)
By Kenley Hargett
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT
NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Just before the upcoming football season, sports betting in Louisiana could become a reality.

On Aug. 19, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved emergency rules that would allow the state’s Big 20 casinos to file their applications for sports betting.

KSLA’s Kenley Hargett will have an interview tonight on News 12 with Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie S. Jones. Watch it tonight.

