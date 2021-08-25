Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Southern University campuses add COVID-19 vaccine to list of required immunizations for admission

Southern University
Southern University
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University has announced that they are adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of immunizations required for admission to any campus in the Southern University System. That includes Southern University at Shreveport.

All students must show proof of vaccination prior to the Spring 2022 pre-registration period. Students may be eligible to opt out by completing the necessary forms. The school says they will send out instructions soon on how to submit proof of vaccination or opt out.

Faculty and staff will also be required to show proof of vaccination or submit the forms needed to opt out.

The campuses will also be instituting a required testing program for members of those who are not vaccinated, choose to opt out or those who do not report their vaccination information. Contact your campus Office of Student Affairs or Human Resources for campus specific testing and vaccination information.

All campuses will be hosting special vaccination drives, along with current incentives for getting one of the three vaccines.

“I am grateful for your adherence to our campus preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, and ask for your continued patience and flexibility over the coming weeks as we continue to adjust based upon the most recent guidance. Again, the health and safety of our university community will be at the heart of our decision-making, and I appreciate the positive response to our Southern Family COVID-19 protocols thus far,” said President and Chancellor Ray L. Belton in a release.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22 in the 4100 block of Greenwood Road....
Coroner’s office releases name of woman reportedly hit, killed by SPD officer west Shreveport
Arrest made after deadly shooting outside Shreveport liquor store
An elderly woman was stabbed in her face and elsewhere on her head Aug. 22, 2021, in...
Elderly woman stabbed in her face, head

Latest News

La. Gov. John Bel Edwards visited LSU Health on Aug. 24 for an update on vaccination efforts in...
Gov. Edwards visits Shreveport vaccine clinic, talks mask mandate
ARRESTED: Southwood High student Raybon Cole Marter, 18, was arrested Aug. 24, 2021, at the...
Woodlawn student found with gun at school after making allegedly threatening Instagram post
Texarkana health leaders hope full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine will boost vaccination rate
Prize Fest to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for all attendees, workers