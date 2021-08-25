Southern University campuses add COVID-19 vaccine to list of required immunizations for admission

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southern University has announced that they are adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of immunizations required for admission to any campus in the Southern University System. That includes Southern University at Shreveport.

All students must show proof of vaccination prior to the Spring 2022 pre-registration period. Students may be eligible to opt out by completing the necessary forms. The school says they will send out instructions soon on how to submit proof of vaccination or opt out.

Faculty and staff will also be required to show proof of vaccination or submit the forms needed to opt out.

The campuses will also be instituting a required testing program for members of those who are not vaccinated, choose to opt out or those who do not report their vaccination information. Contact your campus Office of Student Affairs or Human Resources for campus specific testing and vaccination information.

All campuses will be hosting special vaccination drives, along with current incentives for getting one of the three vaccines.

“I am grateful for your adherence to our campus preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19, and ask for your continued patience and flexibility over the coming weeks as we continue to adjust based upon the most recent guidance. Again, the health and safety of our university community will be at the heart of our decision-making, and I appreciate the positive response to our Southern Family COVID-19 protocols thus far,” said President and Chancellor Ray L. Belton in a release.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.