Small, minority-owned pizza joint in Shreveport thriving during COVID-19 pandemic

(general)
By Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As some restaurants struggle during the pandemic to find workers and keep their doors open, one popular Shreveport pizza shop found a way to thrive.

Pop N Pizza is a small, minority & family-owned pizza restaurant that has thrived during the pandemic.

Co-owner Britanny Shabazz and her husband purchased the business from previous owners. The shop has accrued over 7,000 likes on Facebook and several five-star reviews.

Shabazz said the pandemic has helped her business excel in the midst of uncertainty.

“The pandemic increased our business, because during the pandemic, everything was closed and pizza was one of those things people wanted to make them feel comfortable,” she said.

KSLA’s Jade Myers spoke with one of the owners to find out how they’ve weathered the COVID-19 storm. Watch the full story tonight on News 12.

