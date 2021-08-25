Getting Answers
Shelby Co. law enforcement searching for armed, dangerous man wanted for parole violation

Dakota Travis Rodgers, 24, of Center, Texas, is wanted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for violating his probation. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous, and actively trying to evade police.

Dakota Travis Rodgers, 24, of Center, is wanted on a felony warrant for violation of probation. Rodgers is 5′ 9″ tall and weighs about 175 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Sheriff’s office officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Rodgers’ whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 936-598-5601.

