Prize Fest to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for all attendees, workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Prize Fest has announced they will require all attendees, artists, staff and volunteers to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend this year’s event in person.

The event will be held from Sept. 24-25 and Sept. 30- Oct. 2 in downtown Shreveport.

Those not fully vaccinated will have to provide a negative test result taken within 72 hours of the first day of each weekend event. They will also need to provide their ID.

“We want to provide the safest experience we can for our attendees, creative competitors and staff,” said Gregory Kallenberg, founder and executive director of the Prize Foundation. “My hope is that this requirement will help make our festival safe and allow people to focus on having a good time at Prize Fest.”

For proof of vaccination, the festival will need your ID, a vaccination card or a printed/digital copy of it.

The Louisiana Film Prize will host open air and online screenings, as well as online voting options.

“We are excited to welcome people back to the cinemas to enjoy the work of Film Prize filmmakers at Prize Fest 2021,” said Chris Lyon, co-director of Louisiana Film Prize. “The team has worked incredibly hard to provide a variety of options for our attendees including an all-new open-air screening venue and online streaming of the films.”

Music Prize and Food Prize will also take place in the Remington Garage, an open air, covered venue.

Masks will be required in any indoor spaces due to Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate.

