Not as much heat, but the tropics are something to watch

(KSLA) - Temperatures will be slightly cooler in the coming days. It will still warm up to the 90s though. Meanwhile, the tropics are getting very active with some potential impacts to the gulf.

This evening will have a couple stray showers around early. As we approach sunset, it will all come to an end. There should not be any rain left after sunset. You may not need the umbrella this evening, but it would not be a bad idea to have it just in case. Temperatures will be quite hot, so use caution until it cools down. It will be in the 90s until after the sun goes down.

Overnight, we will have more passing clouds, but I do not expect any rain. It should be nice and dry, and at times, it will be mostly clear. We will start off your Thursday with warm and muggy conditions as temperatures cool to only the mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be ever so slightly cooler. It will warm up to the mid 90s, so it will still be hot. There will be a little more cloud cover with maybe a couple brief showers. Therefore, it will help the temperature not be as hot. I would not rely on any rain for your location though.

Over the upcoming weekend, it will be more of the same. However, it should not be as hot. I do not expect much, if any rain. As of now, I have a 20% chance for a quick shower. If you’re planning anything outdoors, you should be good to go. If any changes occur, we will be your First Alert to let you know. Temperatures will heat up to the lower to mid 90s. Still hot, yes, but at least it’s not near the triple digits!

Monday and Tuesday will heavily depend on what happens in the tropics. I’ll get into details on that shortly. Long story short, there is a lot of uncertainty, but as of now I am increasing the rain chances to 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday. If we see some tropical activity, we will certainly see rain. If we do not, the rain chances will come down and temperatures will be higher. We will keep you updated.

Wednesday will also depend on what happens in the tropics. As of now, I have a 40% chance of rain. Temperatures should also be held to the mid 80s. Like I mentioned just earlier, if we see our confidence growing in the tropical activity for the ArkLaTex, then we will increase the rain chances. If we do not expect any tropical activity, then the rain chances will come down.

Now to the tropics! We are watching three areas of potential development. The first is in the Caribbean and has a 50% chance to develop in the next 48 hours and an 80% chance to develop in the next 5 days. This will likely enter the Gulf of Mexico, but first something needs to form, then we will see where it goes and makes landfall. There is a ton of uncertainty, but we will watch this one very close.

The second and third areas are in the Atlantic Ocean and will remain in the open water. One tropical wave is up to a 80% chance to develop, while the other is up to only 30%. Once sometime forms in the tropics, we will be your First Alert with all the details.

Have a terrific Tuesday and a great rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.