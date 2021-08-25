LSUS students attending face-to-face classes must present COVID-19 vaccination card or be tested regularly

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In a letter sent to sent to students on Aug. 24, Louisiana State University at Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark addressed vaccinations and testing for students on campus for the Fall 2021 semester.

Below is Clark’s letter:

Greetings,

Welcome back to the Fall 2021 semester! I am happy to have all of our students, faculty, and staff back with us, whether it is here on campus or online. This has been a challenging summer for us as we dealt with the ever-changing dynamics of the current COVID-19 surge that is driven by the Delta variant. We are committed, however, to providing a safe environment for all of those on campus for the Fall semester.

This week the Food & Drug Administration granted full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone age 16 and over. FDA approval provides a standard for vaccine safety and effectiveness; this is a major step in our collective efforts to defeat the COVID-19 virus.

In light of this approval, any LSUS student enrolled in one or more face-to-face academic courses, to remain enrolled, must present evidence of at least one COVID vaccination shot or begin regular COVID testing beginning September 13, 2021. Testing will be available on campus throughout the Fall 2021 semester, and the university will host regular vaccination days beginning this week. LSUS will provide additional information, including a schedule of vaccination dates, testing days and locations, along with how to submit your official proof of vaccination, in the coming weeks. In the meantime, students can report their vaccination status to the university here.

These are difficult times for us all, and I urge you to be diligent in maintaining your personal health and welfare, as well as helping to safeguard the health and welfare of those around you. As always, these plans may change as the landscape of dealing with the virus evolves in the coming months. Let us all do our part to stay safe as we learn, grow, and work together.

Pilot Strong,

