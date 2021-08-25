LSU Health sees day-to-day increase in vaccinations following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine — LSU Health vaccination leaders are already seeing new progress in the number of daily vaccinations.

According to LSU Health, on Monday, which is when the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine the green light, 267 people were vaccinated. On Tuesday, the institution reported 337 shots given, an increase of 70 vaccinations from the previous day — or 26 percent.

Dr. John Vanchiere, who has spearheaded community vaccination and testing efforts for LSU Health, explained the rise in vaccinations is giving his COVID-19 Strike Team new energy.

“We are saving and protecting lives and that is really the key to all of this,” Vanchiere said. “We’re seeing a lot more people come for first doses, finishing their second doses and also people coming for booster shots who are in the immunocompromised category.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), 1.8 million Louisianans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — 40 percent of the state. Nearly 4 million total doses of the vaccine have been administered in total.

But, in Region 7, which covers the northwest part of the state, the vaccination rate is still low; only 32 percent of individuals are fully protected against the virus.

Compare that to the southeast portion of the Bayou State, which is enjoying a 52 percent vaccination rate — the highest in Louisiana.

“We take people where they are. I always say we are like the Motel 6, we’ll leave the light on and when folks are ready, they do come,” Vanchiere said. “I think the Delta variant has heightened the awareness of the importance...we’re seeing young adults extremely sick and some of them dying.”

The LSU Health School of Graduate studies is also celebrating an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19: a 100 percent vaccination rate.

Maggie Mott, a graduate student in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, believes this impressive statistic should reassure the public of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“I think the simple fact that every graduate student here who studies basic science is vaccinated should really tell the vaccine safe,” Mott added. “Whether you think you’re okay, you might help someone else by getting the vaccine. If you have family members or friends you could help by getting the vaccine, there is no reason not to get it.”

The public can be vaccinated at the former Chevyland dealership located at 2627 Linwood Avenue between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are administered.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.