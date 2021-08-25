Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

LSU Health sees day-to-day increase in vaccinations following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine

The CDC estimates 3% of the general population is immunocompromised and will need a third dose...
The CDC estimates 3% of the general population is immunocompromised and will need a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.(KNOE)
By Christian Piekos
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just days after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) fully approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine — LSU Health vaccination leaders are already seeing new progress in the number of daily vaccinations.

According to LSU Health, on Monday, which is when the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine the green light, 267 people were vaccinated. On Tuesday, the institution reported 337 shots given, an increase of 70 vaccinations from the previous day — or 26 percent.

Dr. John Vanchiere, who has spearheaded community vaccination and testing efforts for LSU Health, explained the rise in vaccinations is giving his COVID-19 Strike Team new energy.

“We are saving and protecting lives and that is really the key to all of this,” Vanchiere said. “We’re seeing a lot more people come for first doses, finishing their second doses and also people coming for booster shots who are in the immunocompromised category.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), 1.8 million Louisianans are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 — 40 percent of the state. Nearly 4 million total doses of the vaccine have been administered in total.

But, in Region 7, which covers the northwest part of the state, the vaccination rate is still low; only 32 percent of individuals are fully protected against the virus.

Compare that to the southeast portion of the Bayou State, which is enjoying a 52 percent vaccination rate — the highest in Louisiana.

“We take people where they are. I always say we are like the Motel 6, we’ll leave the light on and when folks are ready, they do come,” Vanchiere said. “I think the Delta variant has heightened the awareness of the importance...we’re seeing young adults extremely sick and some of them dying.”

The LSU Health School of Graduate studies is also celebrating an important milestone in the fight against COVID-19: a 100 percent vaccination rate.

Maggie Mott, a graduate student in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, believes this impressive statistic should reassure the public of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“I think the simple fact that every graduate student here who studies basic science is vaccinated should really tell the vaccine safe,” Mott added. “Whether you think you’re okay, you might help someone else by getting the vaccine. If you have family members or friends you could help by getting the vaccine, there is no reason not to get it.”

The public can be vaccinated at the former Chevyland dealership located at 2627 Linwood Avenue between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are administered.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
2 killed, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting on 70th Street; family names 19-year-old female victim
ARRESTED: Southwood High student Raybon Cole Marter, 18, was arrested Aug. 24, 2021, at the...
Woodlawn student found with gun at school after making allegedly threatening Instagram post
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Coroner identifies Webster Parish man found dead in vehicle outside home in Shreveport
Ivory Hamilton, 64, of Shreveport, faces a charge of attempted second-degree murder. He's...
Man accused of stabbing woman 17 times
Willis Knighton North in Shreveport
Willis-Knighton considering vaccine mandate for employees; Ochsner pulls the trigger on vaccine mandate

Latest News

maggie
LSU Health sees day-to-day increase in vaccinations following FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine
john
LSU Health vaccinations increasing
A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person...
Kids testing positive for COVID-19 at highest levels since last winter
The former fitness coach spent two months in the hospital. He was intubated for 47 days and...
'I made a mistake': Colo. man hospitalized with COVID-19 regrets not getting vaccine