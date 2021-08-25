Heat continues and watching the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we go through the middle of our work week we are tracking more intense heat and humidity along with some localized relief in the form of showers over the next few days. Heat Advisories are again in effect today as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will again surge past the 105 degree mark. This will continue until we get to the weekend when more widespread wet weather should be able to hold our high temperatures down in the lower 90s. What’s slowly becoming more of a focus is a tropical wave that is currently in the Caribbean is a tropical wave that is now likely to become a tropical system by the weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty in terms of track and intensity, but it appears more and more likely that by Sunday we could have a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico and it bares close watching over the next few days.

A tropical wave currently moving through the Caribbean is now likely to become a tropical system and potentially move into the Gulf of Mexico. (KSLA News 12)

In the meantime, as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you dress comfortably as we are expecting another day of intense heat for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are again in the 90s and will be rising into the upper 90s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity it will ‘feel-like’ it is over 105 degrees once again. There is the potential for some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Like yesterday, they will be focused across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex.

As we head through the rest of the work week we are tracking more of the same for the region. Temperatures will continue to be on the scorching side and and the humidity will likely bring more Heat Advisories to the region with some afternoon showers and storms possible. While it will be hot high temperatures will come down slightly with highs in the mid-90s likely.

Looking ahead to the weekend and early next week we are tracking slowly rising rain chances, falling temperatures, and uncertainty in the tropics. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature scattered showers and storms with highs that will be in the lower 90s. Once we get to early next week the focus will turn to the tropics and the potential of a tropical system in the Gulf. Depending on the exact track and intensity of this future system we could see some rainfall on the way, but need to stress that currently there is a lot of uncertainty with system and will need to be watched closely.

As for your Wednesday, get ready to do a whole lot of sweating once again. Have a great Wednesday!

