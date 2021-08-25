Grambling State University adds COVID-19 vaccination to list of required immunizations

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA) - Students at Grambling State University will have to roll up their sleeves and get a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to continue taking classes.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is due by Nov. 22, 2021, for all students planning to register for the Spring 2022 semester and terms moving forward.

GSU is a member of The University of Louisiana System, which previously requested that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) upon full approval from the FDA to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the schedule of required immunizations for students at GSU.

That also applies to other UL System institutions. LDH granted this request.

“As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, my hope is that our students, faculty and staff are continuing to keep themselves and others safe,” said GSU President Rick Gallot, in a news release. “Because health and safety are the top priority and paramount to approaching a sense of normalcy, I strongly encourage all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

GSU students who are vaccinated on campus are eligible for a $100 gift card from the LDH and other incentives through GSU.

Free vaccinations are available on campus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday in the T.H. Harris Auditorium. No appointment is necessary.

“The available vaccines help to prevent infection—lessening the spread of the virus, and provide remarkable protection against severe disease—reducing the strain on our healthcare infrastructure,” Gallot said. “To date, hundreds of millions of doses of the current COVID-19 vaccines have been administered and have proven to be safe and effective.”

