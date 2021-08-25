Getting Answers
Gov. Abbott doubles down on ban on vaccine mandates

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order maintaining a policy to keep government entities from issuing vaccine mandates in Texas.

The executive order, which prohibits the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by government agencies, was issued Wednesday, Aug. 25. The governor is also adding an item to the Special Session agenda to address the issue of whether or not any state or local government entity can mandate that someone get a COVID-19 vaccine, and if so, what exemptions should apply.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Gov. Abbott said.

Click here to read the governor’s full executive order. Click here to read the governor’s message to the legislature.

