Gov. Abbott doubles down on ban on vaccine mandates

AUSTIN (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order maintaining a policy to keep government entities from issuing vaccine mandates in Texas.

The executive order, which prohibits the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by government agencies, was issued Wednesday, Aug. 25. The governor is also adding an item to the Special Session agenda to address the issue of whether or not any state or local government entity can mandate that someone get a COVID-19 vaccine, and if so, what exemptions should apply.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Gov. Abbott said.

