Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

COVID-19 ICU beds in Arkansas now full; smaller hospitals struggling

Small regional hospitals in Arkansas are struggling to keep up with the number of COVID-19...
Small regional hospitals in Arkansas are struggling to keep up with the number of COVID-19 patients in their ICUs right now.(WLBT)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - COVID-19 vaccination rates appear to be increasing now that the FDA has given full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, but the negative effects of the virus continue to plague Arkansas hospitals.

“We have days of struggle, but we take one day at a time, actually, one hour at a time,” said Stephanie Schmittou, chief nursing officer at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

Arkansas healthcare providers are working around the clock taking care of COVID-19 patients and recently received some news from Governor Asa Hutchinson that they were expecting, but did not want to hear.

“Everybody should know the strain on our hospitals because of the increased number of COVID patients, those beds are full right now,” the governor said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Hospital leaders at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Columbia County say a nursing shortage, which was present before the pandemic, is adding to the ICU bed problem.

“So we are seeing a possible visible bed that may be open, but there is not enough staff to care for those patients,” said Schmittou.

Schmittou says they’re making adjustments to treat COVID-19 patients who enter their facility.

“We have actually diverted one of our units to extend staff from that unit to other areas to help fill in the void of the staffing need,” she said.

The lack of ICU beds is also effecting medical care for non-COVID patients, especially in small hospitals like Magnolia Regional.

“Our ER is seeing patients and holding patients longer than normal because the need to transfer to a higher level of care is very difficult at this time because there are no beds available in the state,” said Schmittou.

Governor Hutchinson says the average age of those currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in Arkansas is 55, which he says emphasizes the need to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver told police he stopped his car at East 70th Street at Gilbert Drive in Shreveport the...
Man, woman killed in drive-by shooting on W 70th identified by coroner’s office
Danielle Wade, 29, was found dead of an overdose inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment....
GRAPHIC: Baby survives for days on top of dead mother by gnawing hands
ARRESTED: Southwood High student Raybon Cole Marter, 18, was arrested Aug. 24, 2021, at the...
Woodlawn student found with gun at school after making allegedly threatening Instagram post
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or...
Transgender woman found dead in car; family believes hate crime may have occurred
Anyone with information about any incident below is asked to call Shreveport police at (318)...
Three shootings happen in span of hours; three injured - including young boy

Latest News

Trauma Service Area G
Tyler/Longview area reaches new high in COVID-19 hospitalizations
LSU Vaccination increase
LSU Vaccination Increase
LSUS releases new covid policy
LSUS COVID Policy
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19